Italy through to the Euro 2020 final

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 10:05 am
[Source: Euro 2020/Twitter]

Italy are now through to the Euro 2020 final after a nail biting win over Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final earlier today.

The side won 4-2 on penalties as they go a step closer to a first European Championship win since 1968.

After Alvaro Morata’s penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final.

Federico Chiesa looked as if he had sent Italy – who are unbeaten in 33 games – to the final in normal time with a delightful curled finish to cap off a quick counter.

But Morata stepped off the bench to slot an equaliser with 10 minutes to go after a one-two with Dani Olmo.

But the Juventus forward’s penalty miss in the shootout proved costly as Spain lost a semi-final for the first time in their history.

The England vs Denmark game tomorrow will determine who faces Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

You can catch the live coverage on FBC Sports tomorrow at 7am.

