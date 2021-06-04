Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Soldiers in outer islands await clearance|35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|COVID-19 measures can save lives|We face difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|
Full Coverage

Football

Italy set for EURO 2020

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 4:00 pm
[Source: BBC SPORT]

Italy looks good ahead of the upcoming EURO 2020.

The side has been impressively promising in its warm-up matches securing eight consecutive win without conceding a goal.

This is a positive sign for the Italians who are in Pool A with Wales and Switzerland.

Article continues after advertisement

They will face Turkey in the opener next Saturday.

You can watch all the action of the EURO 2020 LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC Sport]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.