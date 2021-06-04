Italy set for EURO 2020

Italy looks good ahead of the upcoming EURO 2020.

The side has been impressively promising in its warm-up matches securing eight consecutive win without conceding a goal.

This is a positive sign for the Italians who are in Pool A with Wales and Switzerland.

They will face Turkey in the opener next Saturday.

You can watch all the action of the EURO 2020 LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC Sport]