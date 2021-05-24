Italy out to prove themselves

Italy has been one of the most impressive outfits in the Euro 2020 and will try and continue their victorious stride in to their semi-final clash against Spain tomorrow.

Coach Roberto Mancini says they want to redeem themselves after a disappointing fijish at the 2018 World Cup.

Mancini says he is confident there is more to come from his side.

Article continues after advertisement

“There have been tricky matches and the team has always gotten better and there is still room for improvement and that’s what I saw in my squad. The desire to bounce back, after the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.”

Italy will play Spain at 7am tomorrow while England plays Denmark on Thursday also at 7am.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports.