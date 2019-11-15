Italy beats Netherlands in Nations League

Italy managed to beat Netherlands 1-nil in the UEFA Nations League at Amsterdam Arena.

Nicole Barella scored the lone goal just before halftime to give Italy the much needed three points.

Italy leads its group with four points after two matches while Netherlands is on second place with three points.

In other matches played today, Israel held Slovakia 1-all, Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 5-1, Romania edged Austria 3-2, Scotland came from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1 while Poland defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1.

In the matches tomorrow, Armenia will play Estonia and Georgia will face North Macedonia at 4am.

All other matches tomorrow will kick-off at 6:45am.

Belgium will meet Iceland, France will clash with Croatia, Cyprus will face Azerbaijan, Sweden will play Portugal, Luxembourg will meet Montenegro, Denmark will face England while San Marino will play Liechtenstein.