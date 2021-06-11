Italy beat Switzerland to reach last 16

Italy is the first team to reach the knockout stage of the European Championship with another impressive Group A after a victory over Switzerland today.

Roberto Mancini’s side made it a back-to-back 3-nil win this morning after thumping Turkey last week.

Midfielder Manuel Locatelli was the star of the match scoring a brace of goals in the 26th and 52nd minute.

Striker Ciro Immobile’s long-range drive, which squirmed under goalkeeper Yann Sommer, completed a comprehensive victory late on.

[Source: BBC]