Italy beat Austria to progress to quarter-final

Italy needed extra time to beat Austria 2-1 in a thrilling encounter today to book their spot in the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

Austria put on a tireless performance to give their much-fancied opponents a scare.

Both teams were tired at nil-all at the full-time mark.

Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina came through for Italy by scoring both goals during extra time.

Austria pulled a goal back through Sasa Kalajdzic’s brave header, the first goal Italy has conceded in 12 games, but the Azzurri march on.

Italy will face either Belgium or Portugal in the quarterfinals on Saturday.