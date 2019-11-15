Home

It's back to drawing board for the Whites

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 7, 2020 12:24 pm
The Suva football team before their clash against Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

The Flow Valves Suva side has jumped to second spot in the Vodafone Premier League standings.

This is after the capital side defeated Ba 2-1 yesterday earning themselves 18 points from nine games and the Men in Black move down to third spot with 16 points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA9621137+620
SUVA95311410+418
BA95131616016
NADI95042013+715
LAUTOKA9324189+911
NASINU92251223-118
LABASA9216813-57
NAVUA92161222-107


Suva football head coach Babs Khan

Head coach Babs Khan says it is back to the drawing board for the Whites as they continue their VPL campaign with five rounds remaining.

“We will take every game as it comes and we will assess injuries when we go back to the camp and see our physio what he comes up with and take it from there.”

Rewa still leads the points table with 20 points after beating Nasinu one-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Flow Valves Suva football team after beating Ba 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League at the ANZ Stadium.#FijiNews #FBCNews #FijiSports #FBCSports #Fiji

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 5, 2020

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 9
05 Sept - Saturday7:00PMNavua2 - 1LabasaUprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
06 Sept - Sunday1:00PMNadi3 - 2LautokaPrince Charles Park
06 Sept - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0NasinuRatu Cakobau Park
06 Sept - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1BaANZ Stadium
Round 8
29 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1RewaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
30 August - Sunday1:00PMNadi5 - 0NavuaPrince Charles Park
30 August - Sunday2:00PMNasinu1 - 1LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
30 August - Sunday3:00PMSuva3 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 7
01 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa3 - 1SuvaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 6
22 Jul - Wednesday6:00PMNadi5 - 1BaPrince Charles Park
25 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 1LabasaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
26 Jul - Saturday1:00PMRewa1 - 0LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
26 Jul - Saturday2:00PMNadi0 - 1SuvaPrince Charles Park
26 Jul - Saturday3:00PMNasinu2 - 3NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 5
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Resort Ground
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 0RewaANZ Stadium
18 Jul - Saturday2:00PMLabasa1 - 0NadiSubrail Park
18 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 0NasinuFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
15 Jul - Wednesday6:30PMLautoka1 - 2BaChurchill Park
11 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa5 - 3NavuaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 4
8th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 1SuvaChurchill Park
1st Mar - Sunday1:30PMNasinu3 - 3SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 0LabasaChurchill Park
Round 3
22nd Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 3RewaSubrail Park
23rd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi5 - 0NasinuPrince Charles Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
8th Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NavuaSubrail Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMSuvaPostponedBaANZ Stadium
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu3 - 4RewaRatu Cakobau Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NadiChurchill Park
Round 1
1st Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 2SuvaSubrail Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1BaRatu Cakobau Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2NadiUprising Grounds

