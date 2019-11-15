Football
It's back to drawing board for the Whites
September 7, 2020 12:24 pm
The Suva football team before their clash against Ba at the ANZ Stadium.
The Flow Valves Suva side has jumped to second spot in the Vodafone Premier League standings.
This is after the capital side defeated Ba 2-1 yesterday earning themselves 18 points from nine games and the Men in Black move down to third spot with 16 points.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|7
|+6
|20
|SUVA
|9
|5
|3
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|18
|BA
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|16
|0
|16
|NADI
|9
|5
|0
|4
|20
|13
|+7
|15
|LAUTOKA
|9
|3
|2
|4
|18
|9
|+9
|11
|NASINU
|9
|2
|2
|5
|12
|23
|-11
|8
|LABASA
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|NAVUA
|9
|2
|1
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|7
Suva football head coach Babs Khan
Head coach Babs Khan says it is back to the drawing board for the Whites as they continue their VPL campaign with five rounds remaining.
“We will take every game as it comes and we will assess injuries when we go back to the camp and see our physio what he comes up with and take it from there.”
Rewa still leads the points table with 20 points after beating Nasinu one-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 9
|05 Sept - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Uprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|06 Sept - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 2
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Nasinu
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 8
|29 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|30 August - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|30 August - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|30 August - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|01 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 1
|Suva
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 6
|22 Jul - Wednesday
|6:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 1
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|25 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|26 Jul - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 3
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|Round 5
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Resort Ground
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|18 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadi
|Subrail Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Nasinu
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|15 Jul - Wednesday
|6:30PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|11 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5 - 3
|Navua
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 4
|8th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 3
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|Round 3
|22nd Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 3
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|8th Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|Postponed
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 4
|Rewa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|1st Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Subrail Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Grounds