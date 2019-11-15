It's back to drawing board for the Whites

The Flow Valves Suva side has jumped to second spot in the Vodafone Premier League standings.

This is after the capital side defeated Ba 2-1 yesterday earning themselves 18 points from nine games and the Men in Black move down to third spot with 16 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 9 6 2 1 13 7 +6 20 SUVA 9 5 3 1 14 10 +4 18 BA 9 5 1 3 16 16 0 16 NADI 9 5 0 4 20 13 +7 15 LAUTOKA 9 3 2 4 18 9 +9 11 NASINU 9 2 2 5 12 23 -11 8 LABASA 9 2 1 6 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 12 22 -10 7



Suva football head coach Babs Khan

Head coach Babs Khan says it is back to the drawing board for the Whites as they continue their VPL campaign with five rounds remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will take every game as it comes and we will assess injuries when we go back to the camp and see our physio what he comes up with and take it from there.”

Rewa still leads the points table with 20 points after beating Nasinu one-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

Flow Valves Suva football team after beating Ba 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League at the ANZ Stadium.#FijiNews #FBCNews #FijiSports #FBCSports #Fiji Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 5, 2020