Issa and Tannus to boost Rewa

[Source: staff.co.nz]

Former Suva, Rewa, Lautoka and Ba striker Saani Issa will join the Delta Tigers for the Oceania Champions League 2022 which kicks off this week.

Also joining the Rewa camp is Brazilian Marcelo Tannus.

Both players have featured for Rewa before and will surely add strength to the side.

Issa is expected to join the side before Rewa’s opening match against Nikao Sokattak on Friday.

The Nigerian is highly likely to partner Fijian international Setareki Hughes up front.

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says if Issa arrives a little later in the week then they may bring him on in the second half rather.

The Delta Tigers is in a tough group B which contains defending OCL champions Hienghène Sport and nine-time winners Auckland City, who Issa played for previously.

Meanwhile, just like last week, Rewa will miss round 16 of the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

Labasa and Ba will kick off the round on Saturday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

Three games will be held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva starting with Nasinu and Nadroga at 12pm followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Lautoka at 2pm before Suva hosts Nadi at 4pm.