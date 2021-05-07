Israel based Fijian footballer runs for cover

National women’s football rep Trina Davis will not forget her experience as the conflict between Israel and Palestine worsens.

Davis who is Fiji’s first woman professional footballer plays for ASA Tel Aviv and she shares what her team had to go through on Wednesday as the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in Gaza exchange deadly airstrikes and rocket bombardments.

She says they were getting ready for practice on Wednesday when Tel Aviv was under attack by Palestinian Hamas militants after they launched fresh rocket attacks.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Davis says she and her teammates heard the bombs exploding from a distance and took cover under a nearest tree and some under the Stadium.

She recorded her ordeal on Wednesday night on video with explosions being heard in the background.

Davis who is currently with family in Israel says this has been one of the scariest moments of her life.

CNN reports, conflict between Israelis and Palestinians boiled over this week, escalating rapidly into one of the worst rounds of violence between the two sides in the last several years.

[Source: Supplied]

