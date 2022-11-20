Iranian team given green light to protest in Qatar

Iran's manager Carlos Queiroz spoke to reporters ahead of the World Cup. [Source: CNN]

The Iranian Men’s soccer team has been allowed by its managers to protest at the World Cup in Qatar, as long as it does not break any FIFA rules.

Carlos Queiroz made the comments at a press conference in Doha, Qatar.

According to Reuters, Queiroz says the players are free to protest as they would if they were from any other country as long as it conforms to the World Cup regulations and is in the spirit of the game.

He adds everybody has the right to express themselves.

Iran has been rocked by anti-regime protests since September in the greatest demonstration of dissent in recent years, sparked by outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who had been detained by the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Iran begins its World Cup campaign on Tuesday against England.

