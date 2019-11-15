Interim Lautoka FA committee appointed

A new Board of Control members are now running the affairs of the Lautoka Football Association.

This is after the Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel and Fiji FA Board of Control members endorsed and approved the appointment of the new interim Board of Control members for Lautoka FA.

Patel says the appointment is for 12 months which is until 31st December 2021.

The interim chair and President Abdul Kaiyum Rafiq will call an urgent meeting of the board to plan and make other appointments.

Former Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad went on leave late October last year and according to him, it had to do with some matters relating to the O-League.

In an interview with FBC Sports, Prasad said he had to clarify the issues with the Lautoka FA treasurer and Fiji FA.

Interim Lautoka FA committee:

1. Abdul Kaiyum Rafiq – President / Chairman

2. Romit Meghji – board member

3. Abdul Kadar – board member

4. Abdul Shameen Rafiq – board member

5. Shynal Prasad – board member

6. Muni Rajan Nair – board member

7. Anik Ronald Anthony – board member

8. Ms. Manisha Naidu – board member

9. Narayan Reddy – board member

10. Anand Latchman – board member

11. Ms. Mere Vuda – board member

12. Asif Aimud Ali – board member