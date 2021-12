Interesting DPL runners-up race

The race for second place in the Digicel Premier League is now between three teams.

Suva, Rewa, and Ba all have a chance to be the runner-up behind Lautoka this season and also have a shot at making the O-League.

The Delta Tigers just need a win against Nadi today and not worry about the Suva/Ba result to claim the second spot.

Article continues after advertisement

A draw for Ba and loss for Rewa means the Men In Black will make the top two.

However, for Suva, they’ll need to beat Ba and hope Rewa goes down to Nadi.

The final round of DPL is underway with Lautoka playing Labasa at the moment at Churchill Park before Ba and Suva clash at 3:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both these matches on Mirchi FM.

Rewa will host Nadi at the ANZ Stadium at 3:30pm today.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 BA 13 6 3 4 22 11 +11 21 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 13 4 7 2 8 10 -2 19 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NAVUA 14 2 3 9 10 21 -11 9 NADROGA 14 1 6 7 10 22 -12 9