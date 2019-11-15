Interesting CVC series ahead

The 2020 Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series between 2019 Courts Inter District champions Labasa and Vodafone Premier League winners Ba could be interesting.

The question is, what if both teams are tied on points after both matches.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says away goal rules will be applied to determine the winner in case of a tie in both games.

Yusuf says if the teams end up equal after both legs then a third leg will be played at a venue to be decided by the Fiji FA Board of Control.

This match will be played on a knock-out basis with extra time and penalty kicks to decide the winner.

The CVC winner will walk away with $5000 and the runner-up $2500.

Ba plays Labasa next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in the first leg at 7pm while the Babasiga Lions will host the second leg on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can catch live commentaries of both matches on Radio Fiji Two.

[Source: Fiji FA]