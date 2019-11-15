Intense competition expected for Fiji FACT

Football fans can expect a highly competitive Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament.

National head coach Flemming Serritslev is impressed with the performance of various teams throughout the season and anticipates competition will go a level up in the last tournament of the year.

Serritslev says a lot has changed, especially on how coaches are mapping their game plans and the player’s capabilities to execute them.

“There has been an increase in the performance of the players during the season. To be honest I was shocked when I watched the first matches here in February because, in my opinion, the level was not as I expected. But coming into BOG and IDC for sure the level has raised.”

The first round of group matches commences this afternoon at Churchill Park with Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu taking on Online I.T Solutions Ba at 1.30 pm and Esy Kool Nadi faces Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 3.30 pm.

Tomorrow, Vinz Work Suva plays Active Construction Navua at 1 pm at the ANZ Stadium while Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Foodcity / ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 3 pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.