Injury woes for Navua football

The Navua football side is faced with a few injury concerns as they prepare for their Vodafone Premier League clash against Nadi on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Rusiate Amasio and defender Semi Rokoqica are currently nursing injuries with coach Mohammed Safil hoping the two will recover before the match.

Safil says despite this set-back, they have other capable players who can fill in their positions this weekend.

“We have Josaia Ratu with us so definitely if they are not ready than we have substitutes to field in instead of them.”

The coach adds the two will have their final medical examination this afternoon to determine if they will feature or sit out Sunday’s clash.

Navua will travel to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi on Sunday at 1pm.

In other VPL games this week, Flow Valves Suva host Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at ANZ Stadium and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday Nasinu will take on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.