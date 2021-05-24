Injury looms in Ukraine camp

Ukraine striker Artem Besedin has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England and this has left coach Andriy Shevchenko digging deep to find a suitable replacement.

Besedin suffered a knee injury after being caught by defender Marcus Danielson’s high boot during yesterday’s 2-1 last-16 win over Sweden.

Ukraine Coach Andriy Shevchenko says the fate of his players will be determined today with players like Artem Besedin out for Sunday’s clash.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today we will know the state of other footballers. But of course it was a really hard game a lot of crashes especially towards the end. Everyone understood the price of game and no one wanted to give up.”

Shevchenko adds going up against Gareth Southgate’s men will not be easy

“England team is a very strong team. They have a great substitute bench as well. I watched them play and they are extremely strong and I know it very well.”

Ukraine will face England on Sunday at 7am while in an earlier match Czech Republic will face Denmark at 4am.

You can watch these matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.