Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert|Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|Taveuni Tourism Association fighting vaccination hesitancy|COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|CWM to transition into green hospital|Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19|50% of targeted population has received first jab|489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Goundar Shipping takes precautionary measure|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|Low vaccination turnout in Bua|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|
Full Coverage

Football

Injury looms in Ukraine camp

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 1, 2021 11:57 am
[Source: Sportstar]

Ukraine striker Artem Besedin has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England and this has left coach Andriy Shevchenko digging deep to find a suitable replacement.

Besedin suffered a knee injury after being caught by defender Marcus Danielson’s high boot during yesterday’s 2-1 last-16 win over Sweden.

Ukraine Coach Andriy Shevchenko says the fate of his players will be determined today with players like Artem Besedin out for Sunday’s clash.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today we will know the state of other footballers. But of course it was a really hard game a lot of crashes especially towards the end. Everyone understood the price of game and no one wanted to give up.”

Shevchenko adds going up against Gareth Southgate’s men will not be easy

“England team is a very strong team. They have a great substitute bench as well. I watched them play and they are extremely strong and I know it very well.”

Ukraine will face England on Sunday at 7am while in an earlier match Czech Republic will face Denmark at 4am.

You can watch these matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.