Injury concerns for Rewa

[File Photo]

The second round of the Digicel Premier League has begun, and for the Rewa football side, the focus will also be on the OFC Champions League.

The Delta Tigers came into the DPL this season with the aim of winning the title which has not changed.

Rewa player Tevita Waranivalu says the main concern for them at the moment is recovery.

“Yes there are a few with injuries, we are hoping that they will recover before the OFC and we will be a stronger team”

There will be a DPL triple header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Nasinu at 11.30am, followed by Suva and Ba at 1.30pm, and then Rewa faces Labasa at 3.30pm.

Nadi will meet Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Navua takes on Lautoka at Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Nadroga and Navua will play two games this week, starting on Thursday with their round 10 match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 7pm.