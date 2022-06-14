Increased interest in Labasa 7s FUTSAL competition

Organizers of the 1st ever Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 7s have received increased interest in the FUTSAL competition which is part of the tournament.

Tournament Liaison Officer Ilimo Daku says they were initially targeting 15 teams however with a lot of interest shown, they have increased it to 32 teams.

Daku says the interest is coming from all over Vanua Levu and they anticipate the FUTSAL competition to be a hit.

This is the first time FUTSAL has been included in a Fiji Bitter-sponsored 7s tournament.

In the Men’s Rugby 7s competition, Daku says more than 20 teams have made their booking.

They are targeting a total of 32 teams.

Daku adds support from businesses has been overwhelming.

They have signed a sponsorship with some businesses and other Labasa-based businesses have also indicated their interest in being part of the tournament.

The Fiji Bitter Service Labasa 7s will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of July at Subrail Park in Labasa.