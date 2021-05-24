Home

Inconsistency an issue for Tailevu Naitasiri

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 4:20 pm

Tailevu Naitasiri management is concerned with the team’s inconsistency in the Digicel Premier League.

The side has so far recorded two wins in six rounds with one draw and three losses.

Team manager, Priyant Mannu says players are too complacent during games.

Article continues after advertisement

Mannu says coming from the senior league, the team must be consistent in order to survive in the DPL.

Tailevu Naitasiri currently is third with seven points on the Premier League standings.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA6420103+714
SUVA6420149+514
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NASINU621379-27
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA6204911-26
NADROGA5203310
-76
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA502328-62

The lone match this Sunday between Nadi and Ba will be held at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

