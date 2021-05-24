Inconsistency an issue for Tailevu Naitasiri

Tailevu Naitasiri management is concerned with the team’s inconsistency in the Digicel Premier League.

The side has so far recorded two wins in six rounds with one draw and three losses.

Team manager, Priyant Mannu says players are too complacent during games.

Mannu says coming from the senior league, the team must be consistent in order to survive in the DPL.

Tailevu Naitasiri currently is third with seven points on the Premier League standings.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 2 0 10 3 +7 14 SUVA 6 4 2 0 14 9 +5 14 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NASINU 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 NADROGA 5 2 0 3 3 10

-7 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

The lone match this Sunday between Nadi and Ba will be held at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.