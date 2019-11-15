Improving speed of game top on the agenda

National football Head Coach Flemming Serritslev remains focused on his goal of improving the speed of football in the country.

This was stressed during the district coach’s workshop and again in the ongoing women and youth coaching workshop.

Serritslev says speed plays a crucial part in elevating the standard of football not only in the country but regionally and internationally.

Article continues after advertisement

This will also give players the more recognition from overseas clubs and contractors.

“Our fans might think it’s about how fast you can run, how fast an individual player can run. It’s not so much about this, it’s about being able to play the ball fast, it’s about being able to play the ball with the correct speed and playing in the correct angel and playing with a few touches than the game on its own will be fast very soon.”

The national football head will be conducting coaching workshops in Labasa and Ba over the next weeks.