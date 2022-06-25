Important game for Nasinu

A win for Nasinu over Labasa in their Digicel Premier League clash tonight will no longer see the side at the bottom of the table.

Nasinu currently has seven points from nine matches, with six losses, two wins and a draw.

If the side gets the three points, they will shoot up to sixth place and be on 10 points.

Coach Nathan Shivam says it will be tough as they had only this week to prepare for the match due to the unavailability of the ground.

He says despite this, they will give Labasa a good run.

The last time the two teams met was in round one where Nasinu won 2 nil.

Nasinu meets Labasa at 6pm today at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

Two games will be played tomorrow at Churchill Park starting with Ba and Glamada Rewa at 1pm followed by Lautoka and Suva at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Next Thursday, Nadroga meets Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.