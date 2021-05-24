Imdad Ali is new Ba coach

Former Lautoka mentor Imdad Ali has been appointed the new Ba football Coach.

It’s not a new role and environment for Ali as he was with Ba in 2016.

Ali led Lautoka to win the Digicel Premier League last season.

The Ba Football Association has confirmed that Ali will be assisted by school teacher Daniel Krishneel and Kiniviliame Naika.

Ba is third on the DPL standings with 12 points from seven games.

The side defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2-0 at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor last weekend.

There are no DPL games this week but round eight will be held next weekend.

Akuila