Football

Swamy ready to coach Ba if given opportunity

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 30, 2020 12:39 pm
Former Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy

Former Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy has revealed that he would love to coach Ba if given the opportunity.

Swamy is the leading man in the race for the new Ba coach after Ronil Kumar stepped down from his position yesterday.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Swamy says he has finished his term with the jetsetters.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the season has finished for Nadi and it’s an open forum for me now where to go, it depends on the association approaching”.

When asked if Ba approach him to be their next head coach, Swamy says he will not let that opportunity slip away.

“Who would not like to coach Ba for sure they’re a great side I have been always mentioning that’s one of the best teams in the country they play great football, If I am given the opportunity, for sure I will help them”.

Swamy who started his coaching career in 1992 has coached district teams like Suva, Rewa, Tavua, Lautoka and Nadi.

The Nadi school teacher is expected to know whether he will be the new man in charge for Ba tomorrow.

