I’m happy to be back with Labasa: Ratu Anare

Policeman Ratu Apenisa Anare marked his return to his home team Labasa in style as he scored twice to hand the Babasiga Lions the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday.

Labasa won 2-1 with Anare scoring in the 33rd and 92nd minutes.



Labasa after winning the CvC title [Source: Fiji Football]

Anare says after failing to stamp his mark for Suva last year he is happy to be back for Labasa.

‘I came to Suva but I didn’t do well and when I’m back at my home team, I feel proud when I wear this jersey’.

The Labasa star says he was confident all along he was going to do something special for the side.

‘Before I entered the field I was confident I’ll score goals to give the win to my family and the fans back in Labasa’.

The Men In Black scored in the second half through Vanuatu star Micah Tommy. The first CvC leg ended in a nil-all draw last Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Ba has featured in 26 CvC series since its inception in 1992.

Both teams played in the inaugural tournament in 1992 which was won by Labasa.

The westerners have won the title 20 times while Labasa featured six times and have won on four occasions.