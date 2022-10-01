Ideal opportunity for Seaqaqa and Tavua

Tavua in one of their earlier matches

The Courts Inter District championship will be a good opportunity for top senior league teams Seaqaqa and Tavua to prepare for the qualification match.

The two sides will go head to head after the IDC to determine who takes the 10th spot in the Digicel Premier League.

Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says both teams should make full use of this opportunity to test their grounds and test their players.

“There’s a likelihood of a Tavua and a Seaqaqa playoff to get an automatic qualification so there opportunity for them to test themselves up when they play against Nasinu and Naitasiri in that level.”

Tavua and Seaqaqa are in the premier division of the Courts IDC.

Tavua is pooled with Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadogo in Pool A while Seaqaqa is in Pool B with Rakiraki and Nasinu.

The Courts IDC begins on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.