IDC win against Lautoka is history for Labasa

Some say Sunday’s Vodafone Premier League clash between Labasa and Lautoka will be a repeat of the Courts Inter-District final.

However, for the Babasiga Lions, it’s just another normal day at the office against a physical Lautoka team.

Coach Ronil Lal says their win over the Blues two weeks ago at the ANZ Stadium is now water under the bridge.

“That performance was determined by the players the way they played. This will be a different ball game because it’s at home and Lautoka will be coming out fully prepared so it’s important for us to step-up on our game.”

Lal adds the finishing and defensive transition are two key areas they are working on and hope to execute tomorrow.

The team is also calling on their home fans to show their support as they head into the last crucial rounds of the league.

Labasa hosts Lautoka tomorrow at Subrail Park at 1.30pm and you can listen to the live commentary of Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

At 3pm Ba faces Nadi at Fiji FA Academy grounds.

On Sunday, Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Suva take on Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium.