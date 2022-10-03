IDC torch relay begins

[Photo: Supplied]

The 2022 Courts Inter-District Championship torch relay has started.

The relay started in Sigatoka at 10.30 this morning and will make its round in Nadi, Lautoka and Ba.

Districts players will take the torch to the respective Courts outlet in their areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomorrow starting at 10am the torch will be taken to Tavua, Rakiraki, Korovou, Nausori, Nakasi and Suva.

Players from Tavua, Rakiraki, Northland Tailevu, Rewa, Tailevu Naitasiri, Nasinu, and Suva will be involved in the process.

At 9am on Wednesday, the torch will make its round in Navua from the market to the Courts Store before it is handed over to the Lami players.

Defending champions Labasa will take the torch to the HFC Bank Stadium at 6pm for the opening ceremony which is scheduled at 7pm.

Matches start on Wednesday at 11am with the premier division clash between Tailevu Naitasiri and Tavua.

You can watch 22 IDC matches live on FBC Pop.