IDC Senior division semifinals moved to ANZ Stadium

The Courts Inter-District Senior division semifinals will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday instead of the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says the senior day three pool games were supposed to be moved to Bidesi and Buckhurst park tomorrow, however, Fiji FA decided against it due to the afternoon showers in the capital.

The Fiji FA CEO says the first senior semifinal will kick off at 10am followed by the second at 12pm on Saturday.

Yusuf adds the premier semifinal starts at 3pm and the second semifinal at 5pm.

He says there will also be a Fiji Day celebration before the first premier semifinal.