IDC semifinalists confirmed

The defending champions of the Courts IDC are on track to defend their title after defeating 4R Electrical Ba 2-1 in their final pool match at the ANZ Stadium.

SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa tops Group B with six points after three games to qualify for the semifinals and Ba goes through as runners-up with four points having plus one goal difference.

Nadi also has four points but has minus three as goal difference to finish on the third spot from that group and Navua finishes at the bottom of the group with three points.

The Babasiga Lions, after losing their first pool match 1-nil to Navua on day one bounced back in style and hammered Nadi 4-0 in their second pool match.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday.

Labasa, after finishing on top in Group B will meet Lincoln Refrigeration Rewa, the runners-up of Group A in the second semifinal at 5pm

The Reds goals were scored by Ratu Anare and Taniela Waqa while Samuela Drudru pulled one back for Ba.

In the first semifinal, Fresh Choice Lautoka, who finished first in Group A will play Ba at 3pm.

Meanwhile, in the Senior division, Nadroga will play Dreketi in the first semifinal at 10am while

Tailevu Naitasiri will meet Bua at 12pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 3 1 2 0 4 3 +1 5 REWA 3 1 1 1 8 6 +2 4 SUVA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 GROUP B LABASA 3 2 0 1 6 2 +4 6 BA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4 NADI 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3