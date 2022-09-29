IDC live on FBC Pop

The Fiji Football Association has today sealed a deal with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation to air 22 Courts Inter District matches live on its FBC Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

The tournament kicks off next Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The games will be aired live on FBC Pop channel and locals will have to pay $150 for the 22 games.

Overseas viewers can watch all the action for $100US.

Those interested are also encouraged to pay before the October 5th or an extra $50 will be added to the prices for late subscription.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they have taken into account the costs that come with producing the live coverage of the games and this has resulted in the increase in prices.

He commended FBC for putting their hands up to ensure football fans are not left out when the IDC begins next week.