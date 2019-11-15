IDC fixtures released

Minor changes have been made to how the Courts Inter-District Championship will be played.

The traditional format always saw the host team play the feature match of the day but the Fiji Football Association has decided to let Suva play the opening match both in the women’s and premier division.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf during the release of the tournament fixture today says they want to move away from the usual norm.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have decided to move away from that norm because it is also a working day, we try to put up a game that will attract huge public support, crowd and television viewers when it is delayed and we want the match after the opening ceremony by the Prime Minister to be the feature match of the day.”

Suva will meet Nasinu on Tuesday at 12.30pm as the opening match in the premier division.

Labasa takes on Navua at 2.30pm followed by Ba facing Nadi at 4.30pm.

The feature match of the day will be between Rewa and Lautoka at 7pm which will be played after the opening ceremony at 6.30pm.

All premier division matches will be held at ANZ Stadium.