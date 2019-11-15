IDC champions on track to defend title

The defending champions of the Courts IDC Labasa are on track to defend their title after they managed to beat Lincoln Rewa 1-0 in the second semifinal at the ANZ Stadium.

SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa team did not upset their fans who came out in numbers to support their team.

It was Ratu Anare’s 43rd-minute goal that forced the Babasiga Lions into the final.

The northerners will now face Lautoka in the premier division final tomorrow at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Labasa will be after their sixth IDC title and the last time they won at the ANZ Stadium was in 2011.

The Babasiga Lions have never won back to back titles in the 82-year history of the IDC.

The last time Labasa and Lautoka met in the IDC final was in 1973 which the sugar city side won 1-0 at their home ground.

Meanwhile, in the senior division final, Bua will play Nadroga at 1pm.

You can hear the commentaries of both the matches on Mirchi FM.