IDC boost for Nasinu

With just days away from the Courts Inter District Championship, the Nasinu football side received some timely assistance.

Two companies have come on board to team up with the giant killers for the IDC.

The side will now be known as Permal Construction/ABA Realtors Nasinu for the tournament.

ABA Realtors Managing Director Ashok Balgovind says more sports should invest in Nasinu.

Balgovind who is also regarded as the ‘father of Nasinu football’ adds the $4000 they giving to the team is a sign that they are standing by the players and officials.

“Nasinu’s population is the biggest population in any district, it’s over 100,000 and it’s a green gold that’s where the youth is in majority and we’d like all sports to have academies in Nasinu”.

Meanwhile, the Courts IDC kicks off from Tuesday with Nasinu playing Suva at 12.30pm.

You can catch the Suva/Nasinu radio commentary on Tuesday on Mirchi FM as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final game on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka.

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.