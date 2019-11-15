IDC boost for Lautoka

The Lautoka football side will feature in the Courts Inter District Championship with some much-needed assistance.

With just hours away from their first match with BOG defending champions Rewa, Lautoka based company P.Meghji has come on board to sponsor the side through their supermarket Fresh Choice.

The sugar city team will be known as Fresh Choice Lautoka for the IDC.

Lautoka captain Zibraaz Sahib says the sponsorship is timely and it’ll greatly boost the team.

Sahib adds playing a champion side like Rewa in its first game is challenging.

“Actually we are trying to adapt to the weather it’s raining and sunny at the same time hopefully there’s no rain in the afternoon but even though if it rains we have to adapt to the weather in Suva, the first game of the tournament any team you come across its always hard we are preparing well for that hopefully the game goes towards us.”

Lautoka will play Rewa at 7pm in the final game today. You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Anther commentary on Mirchi FM today is the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm.