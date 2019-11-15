IDC and BOG champs in same Fiji FACT pool

Two champion teams have been drawn in the same pool for the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Defending IDC champion Labasa and BOG winners Rewa are in pool A with Ba and Nasinu.

Fiji FACT champions Nadi heads pool B with Suva, Lautoka and Navua.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says it’s going to be a great tournament.

“The pools are evenly drawn if you look at it, look at what happened in the Courts IDC first day you know you can’t take any teams lightly and there are teams that are fighting for survival and there are teams that want to make sure they perform to their best for their fans in the last tournament of the year.”

Echoing similar sentiments is Suva Football President Ritesh Pratap who says the capital city side has a lot of work to do.

“We can’t be underestimating any of the teams in any of the pools, if you look at the performance of Lautoka in the IDC they played in the finals so yes we are taking every team seriously and both pools are evenly matched.”

The first round of the Group stages will be played on Saturday, November 21 at Churchill Park and Sunday, November 22 at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

However, the tournament proper starts on Wednesday, November 25th at Subrail Park in Labasa until Sunday, November 29th.

The Fiji FACT winner gets $17,000 and runner-up will walk away with $5000.