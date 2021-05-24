Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|
Full Coverage

Football

Icardi scores late to win the match for PSG

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 20, 2021 8:30 am
Mauro Icardi. [Source: Juvefc]

Mauro Icardi’s 94th-minute header gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win over Lyon in the Ligue 1 this morning.

After a goalless first half, it was Lyon, which struck the first blow with Lucas Paqueta opening the scoring in the match.

It did not take long for PSG to equalize as Neymar, after being fouled inside the box, converted from the spot to make the score 1-all.

Article continues after advertisement

Kylian Mbappe’s cross in the 94th-minute found Icardi’s head and the Argentine made no mistake in guiding the ball past a helpless Lopes.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.