Icardi scores late to win the match for PSG

Mauro Icardi’s 94th-minute header gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win over Lyon in the Ligue 1 this morning.

After a goalless first half, it was Lyon, which struck the first blow with Lucas Paqueta opening the scoring in the match.

It did not take long for PSG to equalize as Neymar, after being fouled inside the box, converted from the spot to make the score 1-all.

Article continues after advertisement

Kylian Mbappe’s cross in the 94th-minute found Icardi’s head and the Argentine made no mistake in guiding the ball past a helpless Lopes.