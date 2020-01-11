Ibrahimovic says he did not rejoin AC Milan 'to be a mascot'

One of the best football strikers of this generation Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he “never lost his passion” for AC Milan.

He told BBC Sport he did not rejoin the club “to be a Rossoneri mascot”.

The 38-year-old has signed a six-month deal with the Serie A side, with the option for another season.

The former Sweden and Manchester United striker scored 42 goals in 61 league games in his previous stint at the club from 2010 to 2012.

Ibrahimovic was a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy in November.

He said he received “more offers now that when was 20 years old.

AC Milan are 11th in Serie A, with 21 points from 17 games.

The seven-time European champions are without a major trophy since their 18th Italian title in 2011.

[Source:BBC Sport]