Hyderabad holds ATK Mohun to a draw

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 6, 2022 4:29 am

An extra-time goal from Javier Siverio helped Hyderabad hold Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side to a 2-all draw in the Indian Super League this morning.

The Mariners looked like the better side of the two, with David Williams scoring within 12 seconds of the kickoff to score the opening goal.

Bartholomew Ogbeche replied by scoring the equalizer, holding ATK to a 1-all draw at halftime.

ATK’s Joni Kauko returned in the second half to put them back in the lead.

Krishna’s side looked like they had bagged a win, but it was Siverio’s 91st minute that ended the game in a tie.

