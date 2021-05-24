Hyderabad holds ATK Mohun to a draw

An extra-time goal from Javier Siverio helped Hyderabad hold Roy Krishna’s ATK Mohun Bagan side to a 2-all draw in the Indian Super League this morning.

The Mariners looked like the better side of the two, with David Williams scoring within 12 seconds of the kickoff to score the opening goal.

“They are celebrating a draw while we aren’t quite happy with the result.” David Williams sums up the game and the mentality of the team 💪💚♥️ #ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #ATKMBHFC pic.twitter.com/WaKtXa2NI1 Article continues after advertisement — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 5, 2022

Bartholomew Ogbeche replied by scoring the equalizer, holding ATK to a 1-all draw at halftime.

ATK’s Joni Kauko returned in the second half to put them back in the lead.

Krishna’s side looked like they had bagged a win, but it was Siverio’s 91st minute that ended the game in a tie.