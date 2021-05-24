Home

Full Coverage
Hussein defies the odds

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 4:45 pm
Being the only girl of Muslim faith in the Ba women's team came as a challenge for midfielder, Aliza Hussein.

Being the only girl of Muslim faith in the Ba women’s team came as a challenge for midfielder, Aliza Hussein.

Hussein started playing football at the age of nine but she says things got challenging when she joined the Ba women’s main team.

The 22-year-old says she first had to break the stigma with Muslim girls playing football and also the language differences.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was hard because I’m a Muslim girl and it’s not to be easy for my family to let me in for football but my parents were standing next to me. It was really hard to understand the language plus I got homesick a lot of times but then I got through it, got used to it got the language.”

But with the support of her parents and her friends, Hussein was able to pull through her challenges.

Hussein and the Ba women’s team will be in action again this weekend in round two of the Digicel Super League.

Also, this weekend is round five of the Digicel Premier League with all games happening on Sunday.

Lawaqa Park will host a double-header starting at 2pm between Nadroga and Labasa while Nadi faces Rewa at 4pm and you can watch these matches on pay-per-view on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At 3pm, Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre and Suva plays Nasinu at ANZ Stadium.

