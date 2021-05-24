Hertha edge Furth in Bundesliga clash

Furth has placed itself in even more pressure for relegation after another loss in Bundesliga today.

The side was beaten 2-1 by ninth-placed Hertha.

Both teams were locked a nil-all at halftime.

Furth got the lead 12 minutes into the second half with a goal to Branimir Hrgota.

Three minutes later Dutch footballer Jurgen Ekkelenkamp equalized for Hertha.

Another goal to Moritz Bauer in the 18th minute ensured Hertha came away with maximum points.