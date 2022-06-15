Hungary thrashes England, Germany hits 5 past Italy

[Source: UEFA Nations Cup]

England continues its dismal Nations League campaign after going down 4-0 to Hungary this morning which is also its worst home defeat since 1928.

The loss means the side is still searching for its first win from four games and they sit at the bottom of Group A3.

Hungary, who top a group that also includes Germany and Italy were well organized and clinical.

It was Hungary’s second win over the Three Lions on English soil and first since a famous 6-3 success at Wembley in 1953.

Meanwhile, in another game, Germany thrashed Italy 5-2.

Germany also became the first team to score five goals in a game against Italy since 1957.

In another results, Scotland 4-1 Armenia, Netherlands 3-2 Wales, Ukraine 1-1 Ireland, Moldova 2-1 Andorra, Latvia 2-0 Liechtenstein, Germany 5-2 Italy, Germany 1-0 Belgium, Bos-Herze 3-2 Finland, Romania 0-3 Montenegro, Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands, Turkey 2-0 Lithuania.

[Source:BBC Sport and Google]