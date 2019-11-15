Hughes, Waranivalu aim for first IDC title with Rewa

Setareki Hughes and Tevita Waranivalu will be out for Lincoln Refrigeration Rewa’s first win in the Courts Inter-District Championship in eight years.

The two who have been with the Delta Tigers for almost a decade know will have to work hard to end Rewa’s IDC drought.

Waranivalu says it has always been his dream to win his first IDC with Rewa.

“For me personally winning this IDC will be a great thing, a great achievement for me because it is a big tournament and everyone is looking forward to it and winning this IDC will be a blessing to me.”

Captain Setareki Hughes says getting a win will be the highlight of his football career.

“It will mean a lot to me, because I have won the BOG and Fiji FACT and this is the tournament that I have always been wanting to win since I started my soccer career. I will try and go out in this tournament and give my 100 percent.”

Meanwhile, the Courts IDC kicks off from Tuesday with Nasinu playing Suva at 12.30pm.

You can catch the Suva/Nasinu radio commentary on Tuesday on Mirchi FM as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final game on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka.

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.