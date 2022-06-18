Hughes ruled out of tomorrow’s clash

Rewa Football side.

The Rewa Football side will be playing for their captain Setareki Hughes tomorrow in the second OFC national play-off at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Hughes suffered a head injury against the Blues last night and has been ruled out of the decider after failing the concussion test.

Head Coach, Marika Rodu has reminded the players of the importance of a win for Hughes and the entire club.

He goes on to say that the show must go on, and that everyone must do their bit.

“The fact that the game tomorrow still needs to go on, like I said his absence will be taken as a motivation and the boys will play for their captain.”

Rewa hosts Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.