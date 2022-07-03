Hughes, Lolaivalu see red in draw

Glamada Rewa’s Bruce Hughes and Labasa’s Ilisoni Lolaivalu saw red in their nil-all draw at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Both players were shown the marching order for altercations despite a warning offered.

Rewa is now only a point away from Digicel Premier League leaders Suva who sitS on top with 24 points.

Labasa with one point now bags 12 points.

Solid defense was a factor that stood out in the match as both teams guarded their territory well.

Labasa goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi was on his best, stepping in when he was needed, making some crucial saves.

Rewa coach Marika Rodu says the game wasn’t easy and they will continue to build on their discipline.

Labasa mentor Ravneel Pratap says although they could have won, they will take the draw and the one point.

In other DPL matches today, Lautoka and Navua ended in a nil-all draw. Lautoka’s goal was scored by Kolinio Sivoki and Navua’s goal was scored by Netani Doli.

Nadroga also finished in a 1-all draw with Nadi.

The lone goal from Nadroga was scored by Ravinesh Reddy and William Komasi scored the only goal for Nadi.