Huge pressure for Lautoka to deliver

The Lautoka football coach Ravinesh Kumar believes the team is under huge pressure to deliver during the Courts IDC tournament.

Kumar says he has his work cut out for him, as only a few days remain for the Courts IDC tournament.

“There is a lot of pressure but this is part and parcel of football or any other sport. The coach or officials and players have to take pressure.”

He says he knows fans are demanding for a win in Suva after their lackluster performance during the BOG and their inconsistency during the league.

However, Kumar says he understands the frustrations from fans but things cannot happen overnight.

Lautoka is the second most successful team in the IDC, winning the title 18 times.

They play their first match against Rewa next Tuesday at 7pm.