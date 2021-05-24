Hosts Nadi wary of Rewa

The Nadi football side is fully aware that Rewa will come out firing tomorrow when they clash in their Digicel Premier League match.

Coach Shalen Lal says the Delta Tigers are a formidable side as they have proved that during the first few rounds of the league.

“I know Rewa, we respect the Rewa side. We know they have been consistent throughout the season for the first round and yes it will be very tough but of course, it’s a home game we will give it our best shot.”

Lal says that most of the Rewa team players are currently in the national squad and they are expecting a huge challenge.

He adds on the day any team will want the 3 points so they will need to show up and give their fans a good game.

Nadi, who is currently 4th on the table, will host 2nd place Rewa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm tomorrow while Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium at the same time.

Also tomorrow, Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.