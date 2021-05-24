Hosts make Sangam final

Lautoka looks set to retain the Sangam football title at Churchill Park this afternoon.

This is after the side beat Rifle Range 2-0 in the semi-final.

The Sugar City side has scored 10 goals in their last three games with six in the elimination, four in the quarter-final and two in the semi-final.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka will play either Nadi or Navua in the final at 3pm.

Nadi is at the moment leading Navua 1-0.