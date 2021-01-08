Honour your contracts says Fiji FA

Players interested in joining other districts this year through the Fiji Football pre-season transfer window will have to make sure they honour their contracts.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says players and their districts need to agree first before a player is transferred especially for those who have more than six months to go in their contract.

“Any player that has got a contract with a district and has more than six month’s validity cannot make negotiations with other districts to move unless and until he has obtained prior written confirmation from the district he’s contracted to, to do so.”

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says last year national rep Antonio Tuivuna’s move from Labasa to Ba was not approved as it breached his contract. Both Tuivuna and Ba FA were fined as a result.

Tuivuna was also banned from seeking a transfer this year as a punishment.

The country’s football governing body is closely monitoring the player’s movements.

The pre-season transfer window ends on the 31st of this month