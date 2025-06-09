Hong Kong thrash Fiji King’s Cup clash

Fiji endured a heavy 8–0 defeat to Hong Kong in their King’s Cup match last night.

The national side’s woes deepened after captain Ratu Waranaivalu and Ilisoni Logaivau were both sent off, leaving Fiji to finish the match with nine men.

Hong Kong midfielder Jesse Yu Joy-yin struck twice in the first half, while Brazilian-born forward Verton Camargo orchestrated the attack with one goal and four assists.

