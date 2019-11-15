Home

Holiday football clinics start next week

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 11, 2020 12:21 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

School kids will have something to keep them busy during the school holidays as different sports organizations will run some clinics.

The Fiji Football Association will start their kids’ clinic from Monday while Dreamz football center also has plans.

Dreamz football center is run by former Fiji FA development officer Ronald Ram who has been actively involved in kids’ clinic for the past year.

Ram says his team teaches the basics of football.

“In a session we offer soccer techniques like passing, receiving, controlling, running with the ball, shooting, dribbling, and skills practice they can also learn about how to position themselves in a game”.

From next Saturday Ram and Dreamz Academy will have girls and boys clinics from under-7 to under-16 grades at Albert Park and Sacred Heart College in Suva.

